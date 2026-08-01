Bhiwani’s Seema Kaliramna brings glory to Haryana with CWG discus throw bronze

Bringing pride to Haryana, the nation, and Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani, Ph.D. scholar Seema Kaliramna of the department of physical education has won a bronze medal in the women’s discus throw event at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 held in Glasgow.

Her commitment towards the sport remained unwavering even after her marriage in 2019, when she resumed training the very next day after the wedding celebrations. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A resident of Dinod village of Bhiwani district, the 27-year-old secured third position with an impressive best throw of 58.65 metres. Recognising her remarkable achievement, CBLU has announced a cash award of ₹1 lakh for the athlete under its sports promotion policy.

Seema’s journey to the international podium has been marked by determination, sacrifices and relentless hard work. She initially started her sporting career as a boxer before switching to discus throw, a decision that changed the course of her athletic journey. Her commitment towards the sport remained unwavering even after her marriage in 2019, when she resumed training the very next day after the wedding celebrations.

During the COVID lockdown, when sporting activities across the country had come to a halt, Seema continued her fitness regime and technical preparations with limited resources, ensuring that she did not miss a single day of practice.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She stepped away from competition for two seasons due to pregnancy. After giving birth to her son, Rudra, in 2022, she resumed training within a year and gradually rebuilt her fitness and strength under the guidance of her husband, Ravinder—a former discus thrower whose career was cut short by injury and who now serves as her personal coach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She stepped away from competition for two seasons due to pregnancy. After giving birth to her son, Rudra, in 2022, she resumed training within a year and gradually rebuilt her fitness and strength under the guidance of her husband, Ravinder—a former discus thrower whose career was cut short by injury and who now serves as her personal coach. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Balancing motherhood, doctoral research and the demands of professional athletics, Seema continued to chase excellence with the constant support of her husband Ravinder, who also serves as her coach. Their combined dedication and perseverance have now resulted in a prestigious international medal.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated Seema, praising her hard work, dedication and sporting spirit for bringing laurels to both Haryana and the country.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Heartiest congratulations to Haryana’s daughter Seema Kaliramna for winning the bronze medal in the women’s discus throw event and bringing glory to the country. This achievement of yours is the result of years of hard work, discipline, struggle, and unwavering determination”, Saini said, in a post shared on X.

Congratulating Seema on her achievement, CBLU vice-chancellor Deepti Dharmani said the medal was a moment of immense pride for the university, Haryana and the country. She said Seema’s success was an example of how discipline, determination and academic pursuits could progress together.