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Bid to disrupt peace in Punjab on Op Sindoor anniversary:DGP

Punjab Police and central agencies probing low-intensity explosions targeting BSF and army perimeters in Jalandhar and Amritsar on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor

Published on: May 07, 2026 03:04 am IST
By Surjit Singh, Navrajdeep Singh, Amritsar/jalandhar
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Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday said the back-to-back explosions in Jalandhar and Amritsar were intended to project a narrative of instability on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan last year.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav flanked by Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Amritsar Rural SSP Suhail Qasim Mir (left) at a press conference after inspecting the blast site at Khasa on Wednesday, (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

“It’s part of a design to cause disruption and spread fear in Punjab,” he said after inspecting the blast sites and meetings with police, BSF and army officials.

While the Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA) claimed responsibility for the Jalandhar blast, Yadav dismissed the group as “ISI stooges” and a “non-existent organisation”.

In an unverified social media post, the banned KLA termed the blast as an “revenge” for the encounter of Ranjit Singh, a key suspect in the killing of security personnel in Gurdaspur.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, Yadav said: “Some elements want to build a narrative that Punjab is a disturbed state, even though it remains the most peaceful state in the country.”

Stating that Punjab as a frontline state is fighting the nation’s war, he vowed to “crush such elements and not allow them to raise their head”.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Navrajdeep Singh

Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bid to disrupt peace in Punjab on Op Sindoor anniversary:DGP
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bid to disrupt peace in Punjab on Op Sindoor anniversary:DGP
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