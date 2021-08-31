Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bihar woman among 2 held with with 22-kg cannabis in Ludhiana
Bihar woman among 2 held with with 22-kg cannabis in Ludhiana

Police questioning the Bihar woman to find out from where they procured the cannabis and whom they were delivering it to
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 01:56 AM IST

Two residents of Patna, Bihar,including a woman were arrested near Araichan village in Doraha with 22-kg cannabis on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Kajal Kumar, 20, and Ravi Kumar, 25.

Sub-inspector Nachattar Singh, station house officer at Doraha police station, said that they were conducting a special checking and the duo tried to escape after seeing them.

Police then nabbed them and recovered the contraband from their bag. A case under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of NDPS act has been registered against them. Police are questioning the accused to find out from where they had procured the contraband and where they were going to deliver it.

The police are also investigating to know their past criminal record.

