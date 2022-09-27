Bike-borne men snatch 68-year-old’s gold chain in Chandigarh
Police said the accused have been caught snatching the Chandigarh resident’s gold chain in the CCTV installed nearby
Two motorcycle-borne youth allegedly snatched a gold chain from a 68-year-old woman in Sector 51.
The complainant Nirmal Kaur, 68, told the police that she, along with her sister, was out for an evening walk when the accused intercepted them near the Custom and Central Excise Society and snatched her gold chain. She sustained bruises on her neck during the snatching incident.
Police said the accused have been caught in the CCTV installed nearby and they are working on identifying them. A case was registered under section 379B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 49 police station.
Other news in brief:
Decomposed body of unidentified woman found in Ambala village
Congress appoints entrepreneur cell chairperson
World Heart Day celebrated by Beopar Mandal
Mohali admn to mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary
City administration will mark the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh on September 28. Giving out details, deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said various events including a bicycle rally, candle march and a biographical play among others will be organised. Police will also give a guard of honour to the photograph of the great revolutionary along with a floral tribute.
