Bike-borne men snatch 68-year-old’s gold chain in Chandigarh

Two motorcycle-borne youth allegedly snatched a gold chain from a 68-year-old woman in Sector 51.

The complainant Nirmal Kaur, 68, told the police that she, along with her sister, was out for an evening walk when the accused intercepted them near the Custom and Central Excise Society and snatched her gold chain. She sustained bruises on her neck during the snatching incident.

Police said the accused have been caught in the CCTV installed nearby and they are working on identifying them. A case was registered under section 379B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 49 police station.

Other news in brief:

Decomposed body of unidentified woman found in Ambala village

Ambala Police found an unidentified woman’s body, in a decomposed condition, at a house in Ambala’s Kalal Majri village on Monday. The body of the victim, said to be in her mid-30s, was found at a house that has been closed for the past 10-12 years. Police were called by area residents, who complained of foul smell emanating for the last couple of days. The house owner does not live in the city. Inspector Ram Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at the Ambala City police station, said the body was found hanging in a toilet. “The body has been kept for identification after which an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The matter will be investigated further, as per the autopsy report,” the SHO added.

Congress appoints entrepreneur cell chairperson

Mohali Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee president Hamohinder Singh Lucky on Monday appointed Mukesh Bansal as the chairperson of the young entrepreneur cell of the committee.

World Heart Day celebrated by Beopar Mandal

Chandigarh Chandigarh Beopar Mandal celebrated World Heart Day at Industrial Area Phase 1. Chairperson Pal Gupta, president Charanjiv Singh and patron Diwakar Sahoonja were honoured by the Heart Foundation, while a talk on heart health was also delivered by cardiologist Dr HK Bali — who spoke of rising cases of heart failures amongst gym enthusiasts, celebrities and the younger generation.

Mohali admn to mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary

Mohali

City administration will mark the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh on September 28. Giving out details, deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said various events including a bicycle rally, candle march and a biographical play among others will be organised. Police will also give a guard of honour to the photograph of the great revolutionary along with a floral tribute.