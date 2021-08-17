Bikram Majithia slams Navjot Sidhu for misleading Punjab’s people

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday hit out at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Sidhu for misleading the people of the state by making false promises.

Addressing a gathering to pay his tributes to martyr Karnail Singh Isru on his death anniversary, senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said Punjabis were surprised at Sidhu’s latest announcement promising to provide power at ₹3 per unit for domestic use.

He asked Sidhu to explain who was stopping him from implementing this promise now when the state is being run by his party government. He said the truth was that Sidhu had refused to become power minister of the state two years ago despite having the opportunity to provide relief to people in that capacity.

Majithia alleged that Sidhu was never serious about resolving the problems of the people and would never be. The SAD leader also asked the PPCC president why promises made to people by Congress on the eve of 2017 assembly elections were not kept when he was a minister for two and a half years which comprised half of the government’s tenure. “Where is ‘Ghar Ghar Naukri’ and full loan waiver for farmers?,” he asked. He said Sidhu was now again trying to befool people.

He also announced that Khanna will be made a district after formation of the SAD-BSP government in 2022 as a tribute to Issru.