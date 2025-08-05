Bilaspur admn mulls introducing water metro

The Bilaspur administration has started exploring the potential of operating a water metro from Bhakra Ghat to Kosriya Ghat, aiming to boost religious tourism. An inspection team, led by deputy commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar, carried out an assessment of tourism possibilities from Mandi Bharari to the Bhakra Dam area on Monday. The team also included fisheries’ director Vivek Chandel, assistant commissioner Narendra Ahluwalia and Mandi district tourism officer Rajneesh. During the inspection, the team reviewed the proposed site for way-side amenities and a glass bridge in the Mandi Bharari area. (File)

The inspection also included a feasibility study for launching a water metro service from Bhakra Ghat to Kosriya Ghat. According to the DC, this project would establish a direct water route between Naina Devi and Shahtalai. Capable of transporting both passengers and vehicles, the project would make the journey shorter. He emphasised that it would also create new opportunities for local businesses and livelihoods.

During the inspection, the team reviewed the proposed site for way-side amenities and a glass bridge in the Mandi Bharari area. The DC stated that this region is strategically located and serves as a crucial connecting point between popular destinations such as Shimla, Dharamshala, Chandigarh and Manali.

Regarding the proposed glass bridge project, the DC said a detailed project report (DPR) has already been submitted to the department of tourism, and construction work would commence soon after approval.