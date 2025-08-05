Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bilaspur admn mulls introducing water metro

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 09:10 am IST

The inspection also included a feasibility study for launching a water metro service from Bhakra Ghat to Kosriya Ghat

The Bilaspur administration has started exploring the potential of operating a water metro from Bhakra Ghat to Kosriya Ghat, aiming to boost religious tourism. An inspection team, led by deputy commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar, carried out an assessment of tourism possibilities from Mandi Bharari to the Bhakra Dam area on Monday. The team also included fisheries’ director Vivek Chandel, assistant commissioner Narendra Ahluwalia and Mandi district tourism officer Rajneesh.

During the inspection, the team reviewed the proposed site for way-side amenities and a glass bridge in the Mandi Bharari area. (File)
During the inspection, the team reviewed the proposed site for way-side amenities and a glass bridge in the Mandi Bharari area. (File)

The inspection also included a feasibility study for launching a water metro service from Bhakra Ghat to Kosriya Ghat. According to the DC, this project would establish a direct water route between Naina Devi and Shahtalai. Capable of transporting both passengers and vehicles, the project would make the journey shorter. He emphasised that it would also create new opportunities for local businesses and livelihoods.

During the inspection, the team reviewed the proposed site for way-side amenities and a glass bridge in the Mandi Bharari area. The DC stated that this region is strategically located and serves as a crucial connecting point between popular destinations such as Shimla, Dharamshala, Chandigarh and Manali.

Regarding the proposed glass bridge project, the DC said a detailed project report (DPR) has already been submitted to the department of tourism, and construction work would commence soon after approval.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bilaspur admn mulls introducing water metro
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On