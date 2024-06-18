Biogas plant: Ludhiana village residents stage protest outside AAP MLA’s house

The residents of Akhara village, along with farmer unions, staged a protest outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jagraon Sarvjit Kaur Manuke on Tuesday over the biogas plants in several villages. The protesters handed over a memorandum to AAP MLA Sarbjit Kaur Manuke in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The protesters handed over a memorandum to the MLA, seeking removal of gas plants from the Akhara, Bhundri, Mushakabad and Ghungrali Rajputan villages. The MLAs assured the villagers that she would arrange a meeting with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

As the police stopped the protestors from reaching Manuke’s residence in City Enclave 2 Colony, the protestors and police officials also indulged in a spat. Amid the scorching heat, the protestors, including women, staged a protest outside the colony and raised slogans.

Addressing the protesters, Gulwant Singh, Gurtej Singh Akhara, leader of Inqalabi Kendar Punjab Kanwaljit Khanna, district president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Dakonda) Jagtar Singh Deharka, district secretary Inderjit Singh, Surjit Singh Daudhar, Bibi Baljit Kaur Akhara and Talmel Sangharsh Committee convener Sukhdev Singh Bhundari said that despite their struggles, the state government turned a blind eye towards their demands.

The villagers had also boycotted the Lok Sabha election and most of the villages recorded zero or near-zero turnouts. On June 11, the villagers staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office to push for their demands.