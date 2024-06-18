 Biogas plant: Ludhiana village residents stage protest outside AAP MLA’s house - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Biogas plant: Ludhiana village residents stage protest outside AAP MLA’s house

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 18, 2024 09:43 PM IST

The protesters handed over a memorandum to the MLA, seeking removal of gas plants from the Akhara, Bhundri, Mushakabad and Ghungrali Rajputan villages of Ludhiana

The residents of Akhara village, along with farmer unions, staged a protest outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jagraon Sarvjit Kaur Manuke on Tuesday over the biogas plants in several villages.

The protesters handed over a memorandum to AAP MLA Sarbjit Kaur Manuke in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The protesters handed over a memorandum to AAP MLA Sarbjit Kaur Manuke in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The protesters handed over a memorandum to the MLA, seeking removal of gas plants from the Akhara, Bhundri, Mushakabad and Ghungrali Rajputan villages. The MLAs assured the villagers that she would arrange a meeting with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

As the police stopped the protestors from reaching Manuke’s residence in City Enclave 2 Colony, the protestors and police officials also indulged in a spat. Amid the scorching heat, the protestors, including women, staged a protest outside the colony and raised slogans.

Addressing the protesters, Gulwant Singh, Gurtej Singh Akhara, leader of Inqalabi Kendar Punjab Kanwaljit Khanna, district president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Dakonda) Jagtar Singh Deharka, district secretary Inderjit Singh, Surjit Singh Daudhar, Bibi Baljit Kaur Akhara and Talmel Sangharsh Committee convener Sukhdev Singh Bhundari said that despite their struggles, the state government turned a blind eye towards their demands.

The villagers had also boycotted the Lok Sabha election and most of the villages recorded zero or near-zero turnouts. On June 11, the villagers staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office to push for their demands.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Biogas plant: Ludhiana village residents stage protest outside AAP MLA’s house
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On