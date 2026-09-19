Birthday boy stabs friend to death for smearing cake on his face in Jammu

A birthday celebration on a roadside in the Roop Nagar area took an ugly turn on Friday when the man who was celebrating his birthday allegedly stabbed and killed his friend with a sharp-edged weapon for smearing cake on his face, police said.

Doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead, following which the GMC Police Post informed Janipur police station. (HT Photo for representation)

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The incident occurred late Thursday around 9pm in Lower Roop Nagar area in Jammu. The deceased has been identified as Pawan Nair alias Sameer.

The incident came to light when the victim was brought to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, by his friends John Sotra, Gaurav Singh and Sugandh Bhatti in a critical condition.

Doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead, following which the GMC Police Post informed Janipur police station, a police spokesperson said.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that Neeraj was celebrating his birthday on a roadside near Lower Roop Nagar, where his friends, including Nair, Sotra, Singh and Bhatti, were present. Neeraj was accompanied by his brother Rishu.

The celebration took a violent turn during the cake-cutting ceremony after Nair smeared cake on Neeraj’s face, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Neeraj didn’t like his face being smeared with cake and a verbal altercation broke out between the two of them. Although their friends intervened to pacify them, Neeraj allegedly lost his temper and attacked Nair with a sharp-edged weapon he was carrying. Nair suffered fatal injuries on his neck and died of excessive bleeding,” police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Neeraj didn’t like his face being smeared with cake and a verbal altercation broke out between the two of them. Although their friends intervened to pacify them, Neeraj allegedly lost his temper and attacked Nair with a sharp-edged weapon he was carrying. Nair suffered fatal injuries on his neck and died of excessive bleeding,” police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the incident, police registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the BNS and arrested the accused, Neeraj alias Anshu, and his brother, Rishu. Police are working to recover the weapon allegedly used in the offence, the spokesperson said.