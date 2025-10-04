Bishnoi, 3 others acquitted in Arms Act case; one convicted

A local court acquitted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and three others in a 2022 Arms Act case, while convicting one accused, Sonu of Meerut, for illegal possession of firearms. A local court acquitted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and three others in a 2022 Arms Act case, while convicting one accused, Sonu of Meerut, for illegal possession of firearms. (ANI File)

The case was registered at Sohana police station on November 19, 2022, after ASI Gurpratap Singh received a tip-off about Sonu, a proclaimed offender in multiple robbery cases across Punjab, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh. He was arrested near TDI City, Landran, with a bag containing four pistols (.32 bore), one pistol (.315 bore), and ammunition.

Later, disclosures led to the arrest of others including Deepak Pundir alias Deepu, Bikramjit Singh, and Aseem alias Hashem Baba. However, the court ruled that custodial statements without corroborating evidence hold no value, and no further recoveries were made.

The prosecution’s case against Bishnoi and others weakened after the investigating officer failed to complete his testimony. The court relied on the deposition of sub-inspector Deepak Singh, who confirmed the arms were recovered from Sonu.

The judge ruled that only Sonu’s possession of arms was proven beyond doubt. He was convicted under Section 25 of the Arms Act and sentenced to three years in prison along with a ₹500 fine. Failure to pay will result in a one-month extension of the sentence.

Bishnoi, Aseem, Deepak, and Vikram Singh alias Vicky were declared not guilty and released from the case. The verdict comes shortly after Canada designated the Bishnoi gang a terrorist entity on September 30.