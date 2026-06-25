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Bittu lays stones of 2 road overbridge projects in Jalandhar

Bittu said that under the BJP-led Central government, Punjab is witnessing investment in railway infrastructure and safety projects worth ₹112.93 crore.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 05:12 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
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Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu laid the foundation stones for two key road overbridge (ROB) projects on Wednesday at Guru Nanak Pura and Garha Road in Jalandhar, which, he said, are aimed at enhancing road safety and ensuring seamless connectivity for commuters.

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu laid the foundation stones for two key road overbridge (ROB) projects on Wednesday at Guru Nanak Pura and Garha Road in Jalandhar, which, he said, are aimed at enhancing road safety and ensuring seamless connectivity for commuters.
Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu laid the foundation stones for two key road overbridge (ROB) projects on Wednesday at Guru Nanak Pura and Garha Road in Jalandhar, which, he said, are aimed at enhancing road safety and ensuring seamless connectivity for commuters.

Bittu said that under the BJP-led Central government, Punjab is witnessing investment in railway infrastructure and safety projects worth 112.93 crore.

He said that the ROB at Guru Nanak Pura, to be constructed in place of a railway crossing on the Jalandhar City-Jalandhar Cantt section, will ease traffic congestion and eliminate delays caused by frequent closure of the railway crossing. The project, situated on the busy Sahnewal–Amritsar route, will be constructed at a cost of 48.95 crore and will now be fully funded by the railways.

Bittu also laid the foundation stone for a two-lane ROB at Garha Road in lieu of railway crossing on the Jalandhar City-Nakodar section. The project, estimated to cost 63.98 crore, has also been converted into a 100% railway-funded scheme.

The minister appreciated the efforts of railway officials, engineers, local authorities and all stakeholders involved in expediting these projects and expressed confidence that both ROBs would be completed within the stipulated timelines.

Kalia faints during event, hospitalised

Senior BJP leader and party’s national executive member Manoranjan Kalia fainted during the event. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is presently under medical observation. He was given immediate CPR by the local BJP leaders. Doctors stated that his sodium level dropped due to which he lost consciousness, while his vitals are stated to be normal.

 
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