Bittu meets slain ASI’s family, calls for strict action against culprits

Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday called for strong action against those involved in attacks on police personnel, saying Punjab would continue to suffer from gang violence unless strict measures were taken against gangsters operating from within the country and abroad.

Ravneet Singh Bittu meeting the family of family of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Joga Singh, who was murdered by unidentified persons while heading to work near Majitha in Amritsar on May 24.

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Bittu was speaking after landing in Amritsar to meet the family of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Joga Singh, who was murdered by unidentified persons while heading to work near Majitha in Amritsar on May 24.

Referring to recent attacks on police personnel, Bittu said law enforcement agencies needed public and media support while acting against those involved in such crimes. “What should the police do, if you don’t support them. Those who are arrested in such cases, are termed as ‘Bandi Sikhs’ and demand is raised for their release. Was ASI Joga Singh not anybody’s son?” he said.

He said the ASI’s murder and other attacks on police personnel were a matter of concern and stressed the need for firm action against those responsible. He also alleged that Pakistan and the ISI were behind such incidents.

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{{^usCountry}} Separately, Bittu apologised for his controversial remarks against Scheduled Castes in Dhuri on May 26, a day after the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes sought a report from the Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, Bittu apologised for his controversial remarks against Scheduled Castes in Dhuri on May 26, a day after the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes sought a report from the Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP). {{/usCountry}}

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“As a public servant, it has always been my duty to respect every section of society. If any of my words have hurt the sentiments of our SC community, I sincerely apologise with an open heart, folded hands and bowed head. For me, social harmony and brotherhood are above everything else,” he said.

Bittu said whatever the circumstances at the time, the words he used were wrong and should not have been spoken. He also apologised to members of the SC community, NGOs, institutions and deras who may have been hurt by his remarks.

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