Bittu quits Union ministry, set to get key organisational role in Punjab BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday resigned from the Union council of ministers after the completion of his Rajya Sabha tenure on June 21, bringing an end to his stint as the minister of state for railways and food processing industries.

Bittu confirmed that he stepped down following directions from the BJP’s top leadership and said he would now focus entirely on strengthening the party in Punjab. (HT)

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According to a notification from Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu has accepted his resignation.

People familiar with the matter said Bittu is likely to be given a larger organisational role in Punjab and is also expected to play a major role in the party’s campaign ahead of state assembly polls due early next year.

Bittu confirmed that he stepped down following directions from the BJP’s top leadership and said he would now focus entirely on strengthening the party in Punjab.

“I have resigned from the Union ministry following directions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My high command, especially the Prime Minister and the home minister, want me to serve the party in Punjab and I am ready for it,” Bittu said.

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP leader said he held meetings with the PM on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss political developments and the party’s strategy for Punjab. He added that he wanted to dedicate his time to the responsibility assigned by the leadership instead of continuing in office without a parliamentary position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP leader said he held meetings with the PM on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss political developments and the party’s strategy for Punjab. He added that he wanted to dedicate his time to the responsibility assigned by the leadership instead of continuing in office without a parliamentary position. {{/usCountry}}

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“I could have continued for another four months as a minister without getting into any House, but I don’t want to waste even a moment in fulfilling the target given by Modi ji and Amit Shah ji,” Bittu said.

Bittu’s resignation is being viewed as part of the BJP’s preparations for the Punjab assembly elections due early next year. The party has already announced that it will contest the state elections independently and is looking to expand its political base in Punjab.

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A three-time Lok Sabha MP from the Congress, Bittu joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He contested the Ludhiana Parliamentary seat on a BJP ticket but was defeated by Congress’ Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Despite his electoral defeat, the PM inducted him into the Union cabinet. He later entered Parliament through the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan after being nominated for the remainder of a vacant term.

Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, is considered an important Jat Sikh face for the BJP in Punjab. His family’s political legacy and his long association with Punjab politics have made him a significant figure in the party’s outreach efforts.

During his tenure as minister of state for railways, Bittu highlighted several railway infrastructure projects in Punjab, including pending connectivity projects. He also emerged as a vocal critic of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.

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With the BJP aiming to make deeper inroads into Punjab politics, Bittu’s new role is expected to centre around strengthening the party organisation and preparing for the upcoming assembly battle.