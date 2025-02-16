Bittu slams Bhagwant Mann for playing politics over deportation

Criticising chief minister Bhagwant Mann for playing politics over the deportation flights from the US, Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said there is nothing wrong with US military aircraft landing in Amritsar. Union minister Ravneet Singh speaks to the media in Amritsar on Saturday. (PTI)

“When the first flight came, both Mann and Arvind Kejriwal were campaigning in Delhi and did not speak on the issue. Now, they are making such statements under a plan made after the debacle in the elections. What is wrong with the aircraft landing in Punjab? We, Punjabis, protect the entire country. If people from other states are also arriving here, they are like our sons and daughters. We are putting ourselves in a poor light. Who is defaming us? Instead, the people of other states are lauding Punjab for accommodating the deportees and sharing their grief. Punjabis are broadminded”, Bittu said, who was in Amritsar on a private visit.

Bittu said (Bhagwant) Mann had promised that he would eliminate the illegal agents network in Punjab. “What is happening today? When the deportation flights are coming, he should have resigned as CM. He stated that he would create such an atmosphere in the state that we would see the reverse migration. Who forced the youths to opt to go to the US at the cost of ₹50 lakh through a donkey route. They are not getting employment in Punjab,” Bittu said.