Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bittu slams Bhagwant Mann for playing politics over deportation

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Feb 16, 2025 09:08 AM IST

Bittu said (Bhagwant) Mann had promised that he would eliminate the illegal agents network in Punjab. “What is happening today? When the deportation flights are coming, he should have resigned as CM

Criticising chief minister Bhagwant Mann for playing politics over the deportation flights from the US, Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said there is nothing wrong with US military aircraft landing in Amritsar.

Union minister Ravneet Singh speaks to the media in Amritsar on Saturday. (PTI)
Union minister Ravneet Singh speaks to the media in Amritsar on Saturday. (PTI)

“When the first flight came, both Mann and Arvind Kejriwal were campaigning in Delhi and did not speak on the issue. Now, they are making such statements under a plan made after the debacle in the elections. What is wrong with the aircraft landing in Punjab? We, Punjabis, protect the entire country. If people from other states are also arriving here, they are like our sons and daughters. We are putting ourselves in a poor light. Who is defaming us? Instead, the people of other states are lauding Punjab for accommodating the deportees and sharing their grief. Punjabis are broadminded”, Bittu said, who was in Amritsar on a private visit.

Bittu said (Bhagwant) Mann had promised that he would eliminate the illegal agents network in Punjab. “What is happening today? When the deportation flights are coming, he should have resigned as CM. He stated that he would create such an atmosphere in the state that we would see the reverse migration. Who forced the youths to opt to go to the US at the cost of 50 lakh through a donkey route. They are not getting employment in Punjab,” Bittu said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On