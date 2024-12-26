Menu Explore
Bizman booked for brandishing gun in Insta reels in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 26, 2024 08:08 AM IST

As per Mohali police, the reels were discovered by the social media cell of the police while monitoring the social media platform; police alleged that the videos were shot in public places while putting the lives of people at risk

The social media cell of the Mohali police have taken note of two Instagram reels promoting gun culture and booked a businessman for allegedly brandishing a gun in a video shot outside a Mohali hotel.

Police officials said that the accused has been identified as Gurwinder Singh Chahal, a businessman in his 30s who hails from Gurdaspur in Punjab. No arrests have been made yet. (iStock)

The first reel was posted on November 23 this year in which the accused, Gurwinder Singh Chahal, can be seen exiting a hotel with two bodyguards. In this he is seen holding a pistol. Officials, however, didn’t confirm where this hotel is located.

Further, in a reel shared on December 9, the accused has posted a reel in which he is sitting in a car being driven with a pistol kept on the side rest behind the gearshift of the vehicle. The location of this reel was also not disclosed by the police.

As per Mohali police, the reels were discovered by the social media cell of the police while monitoring the social media platform. Police alleged that the videos were shot in public places while putting the lives of people at risk.

A complaint was given to the Mataur police station and a case has been registered under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police officials said that the accused has been identified as Gurwinder Singh Chahal, a businessman in his 30s who hails from Gurdaspur in Punjab. No arrests have been made yet.

