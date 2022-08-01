BJP betraying youth of Himachal: Congress leader Rajinder Singh Rana

In a stinging attack on the state government, Congress working president and Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Singh Rana accused the BJP regime of betraying the youth of the state by putting “jobs on sale”.

He was addressing a press conference here.

“The BJP had come to power on the promise of employment for youth. But how it puts jobs on sale was evident from the police constable paper leak case in which question paper was sold for up to ₹10 lakh,” he alleged.

He said all the recruitment done by the current government, whether it was for the post of patwari, junior office assistant or police, was mired in controversies.

Rana claimed that chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced a CBI probe into the police paper leak case but it was only a bluff and the government was trying to shield the politicians of the ruling party and police officers involved in the scam which was more than ₹100 crore.

He also slammed the BJP government at Centre and state over the issue of inflation. Rana said the price of LPG cylinders has gone up from ₹400 to ₹1,150 while the prices of food items have also soared.

“However, the Centre and the state government were mum on the issue while common masses reel under unrelenting inflation,” he said.

The Congress MLA said that the state BJP government made tall claims of bringing investment worth more than ₹96,000 crore to the state while the reality is otherwise and as the industry was leaving the state.

“As per a government reply tabled in the Rajya Sabha, 57 micro small and medium industrial units have closed down operations in the state from July 1, 2020, to July 20, 2022,” he said.

‘Sack Punjab health minister’

Rana also urged Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to sack his health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, who “humiliated” a senior medical professional and vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Dr Raj Bahadur.

He said Dr Raj Bahadur belonged to Una in Himachal Pradesh and is the pride of the state and the country.

“The maltreatment of such a senior doctor is condemnable and will not be tolerated at any cost. If the Punjab health minister is not sacked, the Himachal community living in Chandigarh will launch a stir against the Punjab government,” he said.

He said with comedy one can entertain people but it takes an experienced hand to run the government.

“The AAP government in Punjab is in fact a comedy government. It is also to be blamed for the rise of anti-India ideology like Khalistan,” he alleged.

