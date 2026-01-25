BJP conspiring to deprive Haryana youth of jobs: Youth Congress

The Haryana Youth Congress has accused the state government of irregularities in government jobs and undermining reservation policies, while claiming that the BJP government boasts of providing jobs without bribes or favouritism, but a conspiracy is underway to deprive Haryana youth of employment. The office-bearers of the youth wing addressed media in Karnal on Saturday in the presence of candidates, who have been staging a protest outside the Haryana Public Service Commission office in Panchkula. (HT)

Senior state vice president Soumil Sandhu said that the BJP government in Haryana is betraying the youth of the state and a conspiracy is being hatched by the government and the HPSC to declare eligible candidates ineligible under the guise of the 35% criteria.

“The government is boasting about transparency, fairness, and honesty, while the youth from other states are being given jobs in Haryana. This is completely wrong. There is no shortage of educated and talented youth in Haryana. The government wants to exploit them for free labour,” he added.

Haryana Youth Congress in-charge Satyawan Gehlot, co-in-charge Mimansha Arya and others were present.

Since December 29, candidates from various parts of the state have been staging a protest in Sector 5, Panchkula, against alleged irregularities and discrepancies in the results of the assistant professor and other examinations conducted by the HPSC.

The candidates are demanding the removal of the 35% qualifying cut-off, filling of the remaining vacant posts, and ensuring transparency in the examination, as many seats have remained vacant due to the lack of eligible candidates.