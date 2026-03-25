BJP delegation meets Punjab governor, seeks CBI probe into Randhawa’s death

A state BJP delegation on Wednesday met governor Gulab Chand Kataria to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) in Amritsar, on March 21. State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar led a delegation to meet governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh on Wednesday. He questioned the possibility of a fair probe by Punjab Police into the alleged suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa in Amritsar. (ANI file photo)

Speaking to the media after the meeting, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar questioned the possibility of a fair probe by Punjab Police. “When ministers themselves are facing allegations, how can one expect a fair investigation from that government? The deceased’s family and the people of Punjab are demanding a CBI probe to ensure justice,” Jakhar said.

He accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of insensitivity, claiming that while the people of Punjab are fighting for justice, the CM is busy campaigning in Gujarat. He also questioned how impartial justice could be expected when senior officials, including the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP), were allegedly seen participating in political activities at a rally in Moga.

Jakhar also targeted the Congress, accusing the principal opposition party of functioning under the influence of the chief minister. He claimed that while Congress MPs had earlier demanded a CBI inquiry in Parliament, some backed out under pressure from Mann when Union home minister Amit Shah asked for a written request. He alleged that three Congress MPs have still not submitted the request.

Jakhar alleged that Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has echoed the AAP government’s stance due to this pressure. Responding to a query, Jakhar challenged the chief minister, stating that if Mann believes a past case related to Raja Warring in Faridkot was not properly investigated, he should hand over both that case and the Randhawa one to the CBI for a thorough investigation.