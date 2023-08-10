Haryana violence:BJP delegation visits Nuh, AAP leaders stopped at border

A BJP delegation arrived in Nuh on Wednesday to meet administrative officials and take stock of the situation in the violence-struck district, even as a delegation by the AAP was stopped on its way to the district.

Police stop Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Haryana state president and MP Sushil Kumar Gupta and other party leaders at the Gurugram-Nuh border near KMP Expressway flyover, in Nuh district on Wednesday. (PTI)

The BJP delegation was led by state party president Om Prakash Dhankhar. Other members of the delegation were state co-operative minister Dr Banwari Lal, MLA and state general secretary Mohan Lal Badauli, Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh, and state minister Samay Singh Bhati, said the police.

A seven-member delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana unit was stopped by the police just before they entered Rewasan village under Rojka Meo Police Station area. A senior police officer said the delegation was stopped and sent back in view of the curfew imposed at the place. The delegation was led by Haryana AAP head and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sushil Gupta with Anuradha Sharma, Manish Yadav, Mukesh Dagar, Dharmender Khatana, Dheeraj Yadav and Meenu Singh as other members, said the police.

“People from the BJP were allowed to go, while we were stopped. We wanted to meet the victims of the riots and go to the temple and mosque. What is the BJP afraid of?” said Dr Gupta.

District commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said the administration had earlier made it clear that any political delegation can visit Nuh to discuss the situation with officials at the guest house. The BJP delegation said they wanted to meet officials, he said. But the delegations from the Congress, AAP, and the CPI wanted to go in the field and meet people. So they were not allowed to do so, he said. On Tuesday, a 10-member delegation of Haryana Congress was stopped from entering violence-hit villages of Nuh district, said the police.

Earlier on Sunday, they stopped a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) citing prohibitory orders.