BJP has become party of parachutes and hired candidates: Chander Shekhar

State Congress working president and MLA Chander Shekhar on Wednesday said that Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, through a strategy, is eliminating, old BJP leaders one by one. Chander Shekhar said that the state government has done historic work under the leadership of chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File Photo)

He said the BJP has become a party of parachutes and hired candidates, due to which dissatisfaction is increasing among the workers and the results will be revealed soon. He said all the Congress tickets will be decided soon, after which the tension between BJP and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur will increase.

Half of the Congress tickets have been finalised and BJP has already started discussing changing the candidate, he claimed. This clearly shows that the BJP has already accepted its defeat. He said that the real face of the BJP has been exposed before the people of the state as their ‘Operation Lotus’ has failed.

Chander Shekhar said due to depression, BJP leaders have resorted to meaningless statements and are constantly trying to divert the attention of the people of the state from the real issues.

He said that during the biggest disaster in the state, BJP did not stand with the affected families. “When the proposal to declare the disaster in Himachal Pradesh as a national disaster was brought in the Assembly, all the BJP MLAs ran away from the House. When the people of Himachal Pradesh were going through difficult times, the BJP leaders were busy in doing politics. BJP leaders has no contribution in helping the affected people,” he said.

“BJP has also sinned by tarnishing the culture of Himachal Pradesh by horse trading to topple an elected government. For the first time in the political history of Himachal Pradesh, horse-trading of MLAs took place based on money and BJP leaders were behind this entire conspiracy,” he added.

Chander Shekhar said that the state government has done historic work under the leadership of chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. The work that Jai Ram government could not do in five years has been done by the present state government in a short tenure of one and a quarter year.