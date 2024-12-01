Menu Explore
BJP holds meeting in Karnal ahead of PM Modi’s Panipat visit

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 01, 2024 05:54 AM IST

The Prime Minister will also virtually lay the foundation stone of the Maharana Pratap Horticulture University Karnal main campus

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Panipat on December 9, BJP state president Mohanlal Badoli on Saturday chaired a meeting in Karnal the presence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to discuss the arrangements and assign duties.

The meeting was also attended by Union power minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar, party's state in-charge Satish Punia, co-incharge Surender Nagar, state cabinet ministers Krishan Lal Panwar and Shyam Singh Rana and others.
HT PhotoThe meeting was also attended by Union power minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar, party’s state in-charge Satish Punia, co-incharge Surender Nagar, state cabinet ministers Krishan Lal Panwar and Shyam Singh Rana and others.

The meeting was also attended by Union power minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar, party’s state in-charge Satish Punia, co-incharge Surender Nagar, state cabinet ministers Krishan Lal Panwar and Shyam Singh Rana and others.

State general secretary Archana Gupta, former Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, unit presidents of seven districts as well as MLAs and candidates from these districts were also present at the meeting.

PM Modi will launch “Bima Sakhi Yojana”, a scheme by Life Insurance Corporation of India aimed at empowering women.

The Prime Minister will also virtually lay the foundation stone of the Maharana Pratap Horticulture University Karnal main campus which will be constructed over 65 acres of land at an estimated cost of 400 crore.

This will be Prime Minister’s first visit to Haryana since his party clinched victory for the third straight term.

Speaking to reporters later, Saini said that PM Modi’s visit will be a grand event, and they are proud to host him to launch a scheme that will benefit women from across the country.

Earlier in the day, top leaders including CM Saini and assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan attended the wedding function of Karnal BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand’s daughter.

