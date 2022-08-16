Ludhiana | BJP leader stages protest over erratic water supply in ward number 31

Lambasting the municipal corporation (MC) for its alleged failure in resolving the problem of erratic water supply in ward number 31 for around two months, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Shukla staged a symbolic protest by holding empty water buckets outside the MC’s Zone-C office on Gill road on Tuesday.

Stating that Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in the city, Shukla said two of them staged the symbolic protest on Tuesday and if the authorities failed to resolve the issue, the public would be forced to move on roads.

Shukla said a number of complaints have been submitted with the MC officials in the past, but to no avail. “The supply has been hit in Sunder Nagar, New Sunder Nagar, Gill colony, among other areas and the public has to suffer due to erratic water supply in this scorching heat,” he said, adding that a memorandum was also submitted with MC zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur.

Meanwhile, MC executive engineer Parshotam Singh said, “A tubewell developed a snag in the area and the MC is working on the tender process to install a new tubewell. Further, a water supply line was also being shifted in the area due to which the supply might have been affected for two-three days. Water tanks are being sent to those areas. It is a baseless claim that the supply has been hit for two months.”

