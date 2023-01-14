BJP leader suicide: Political vendetta behind FIR against INLD state chief, says Abhay Chautala

A day after six people, including Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state chief Nafe Singh Rathee, were booked for abetting the suicide of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagdish Nambardar, INLD general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala alleged it was all part of a political conspiracy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference at Gurugram along with Nafe Singh Rathee, Chautala said, “When the audio (released by the victim on December 26, 2022, urging the Haryana chief minister to intervene in a land grab matter) went viral of social media on December 27, Rathee had approached the police and lodged a complaint against Jagdish. Then, Jagdish told the police that he had made allegations against Rathee as he was under the influence of alcohol and was ready to tender an apology.”

“The day Jagdish consumed poison, his brother met me but did not say anything. Jhajjar police constituted a special investigation team and raided at Rathee’s house without giving a prior notice. The audio was made viral by a JJP leader,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stating that police is being used to defame INLD, Chautala demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI.

“Haryana government had formed a SIT to probe the sexual harassment allegations against minister Sandeep Singh and claimed to solve the case within 15 days but failed to do so. The government should handover suicide and sexual harassment cases to the CBI,” he added.

BJP leader Jagdish Nambardar had consumed poison at his home in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Wednesday. He was admitted to a hospital where he died on Thursday.

In his complaint to the police, Gaurav Rathee, son of the deceased BJP leader, had alleged that former MLA Nafe Singh, his nephew Ajay Dalal, former managing director of the cooperative bank Mahender Singh Rathee and others have been threatening them in a property-related matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They had illegally taken possession of our shop in 2019 and an FIR was also registered in this regard. Investigating officer Ashwani forced my father at gunpoint to settle the matter,” Gaurav added. All accused have been booked for abetment to suicide.