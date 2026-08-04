BJP Legislature Party meeting in Shimla on August 4

The BJP Legislature Party of Himachal Pradesh will meet on Tuesday to formulate a detailed strategy for the upcoming monsoon session and discuss issues of public importance that can be raised in the state assembly.

The legislative meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, said BJP state media in-charge and MLA Randhir Sharma. (File)

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The monsoon session is slated to start from August 21.

“The legislative meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur,” said BJP state media in-charge and MLA Randhir Sharma.

Sharma said that BJP state President Rajiv Bindal would also attend the meeting. All BJP MLAs from the state will participate, and comprehensive discussions will be held on various issues of public interest, including the upcoming Assembly session.

Alleging that the Congress government in state has misused the administration to stifle the opposition’s voice, Sharma said the BJP will formulate a detailed strategy regarding these issues during the meeting and “expose” the government with facts, both inside and outside the assembly.

Cong Committee to meet on August 16, 17

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{{^usCountry}} A meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee is scheduled to be held in Kasauli on August 16 and 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee is scheduled to be held in Kasauli on August 16 and 17. {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting will involve a review of the performance of office-bearers across the organisation and its various departments, as well as deliberations on the party’s strategy for the upcoming state assembly elections next year.

State Congress president Vinay Kumar announced that KC Venugopal, the AICC General Secretary (Organisation), is scheduled to visit the state on August 16 and 17. A two-day party meeting has been organised in Kasauli during this visit.

The meeting will be attended by Rajani Patil (in-charge of state affairs), chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, co-in-charges Chetan Chauhan and Vidit Chaudhary, all members of the state cabinet, all members of the PCC executive committee and office-bearers, heads of frontal organisations and departments, as well as district and block presidents.

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