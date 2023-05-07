I stand with wrestlers protesting against WFI chief, says BJP MP Brijendra Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Hisar MP Brijendra Singh on Sunday said he is the only BJP MP to extend support to women wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

BJP MP Brijendra Singh (File photo)

Speaking at the inauguration programme of Satrol Khap’s Chabutra in Hisar, Brijendra Singh said some people were spreading information that the Satrol Khap’s programme should be cancelled and many of them raised objections about his presence at the event.

“Some people were asking why I was invited to the programme as the accused and I belong to the same party. I am new in politics and people should know that I am the lone BJP MP, who stood by the women wrestlers against the accused. Discipline is an important thing in the BJP and the party stands united on every topic. But, when I don’t find something right, I say it right away,” he added.

Praising his father Birender Singh for supporting farmers’ agitation, Brijendra Singh said one senior BJP leader (his father) had decided to support the farmers’ stir when the agitation had completed just 20 days. He said he learnt a lot of things from his father such as expressing personal views and taking stand against the wrong. “I also had to face the consequences sometimes,” he added.

