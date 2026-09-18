BJP Chandigarh organises multiple public service programmes on PM Modi’s birthday

On the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chandigarh Pradesh organised several programmes dedicated to service, sensitivity and social responsibility under the ‘Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan’.

Locals during Aashirwad ka Diya at Plaza in sector 17 Chandigarh as part celebration of birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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The day began at 10.00 am at General Hospital, Sector 16, with newborn baby-care material distribution programme. Baby-care kits were distributed to mothers of newborn babies. Director health services Dr. Suman Singh, deputy medical superintendent Dr. Paramjit Singh, Dr. Sadbhavna, BJP medical cell president Lalit Takiyar, medical cell in-charge Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, state media in-charge Ravi Rawat and district president Dilip Kumar Sonu, along with party office-bearers and workers, were present on the occasion.

Another service programme was organised for mothers of newborn babies at 11.00 am at Medical College, Sector 32. District president Ravinder Malik and mandal president Richa Verma were present. Baby-care kits were distributed to the mothers, conveying a message of care and sensitivity.

As part of the campaign, the BJP OBC Morcha, under the leadership of its president Satpal Verma, organised a blood donation camp at Marble Market. BJP workers as well as members of the general public participated enthusiastically and donated blood. A total of 90 units of blood were collected during the camp, reinforcing the spirit of ‘Blood Donation is a Noble Cause’.

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{{^usCountry}} The OBC Morcha also organised a service programme at the Senior Citizen Home in Sector 15, where fruits were distributed among senior citizens. On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The OBC Morcha also organised a service programme at the Senior Citizen Home in Sector 15, where fruits were distributed among senior citizens. On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. {{/usCountry}}

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The ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme was also organised at various prominent locations across Chandigarh. These included Kala Gram, Sector 13; Railway Station, Sector 13; PGI New Block, Sector 12; Bird Park, Sector 6; Student Hostel Commerce College, Sector 50; Hockey Stadium, Sector 42; Sector 17 Plaza; Command Control Centre, Sector 17; Air Force Heritage Centre, Sector 18; BJP office Kamlam, Sector 33; Punjab University Convention Centre, Sector 25, and Cricket Stadium, Sector 16. BJP senior leaders and workers participated in these programmes and lit lamps wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi a healthy and long life.

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The ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme at Sector 17 Plaza was organised on a particularly grand scale. The plaza was beautifully decorated with an attractive and colourful rangoli, while a large number of blessing lamps were lit. The glow of the lamps along with the beautiful rangoli created a festive atmosphere throughout Sector 17 Plaza. BJP state president Jatinder Pal Malhotra reached Sector 17 Plaza and lit the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ along with party workers.

UT Youth Cong launches spl campaign on PM’s birthday

The Youth Congress on Thursday launched its campaign, “What About My Degree?”, focusing on unemployment, government recruitment and employment opportunities for young people on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The campaign launched with a press conference held at the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35. The event was led by the Youth Congress president Deepak Lubana.

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Party leaders said young people spend years pursuing higher education, while parents invest their savings in their children’s education. After obtaining degrees and preparing for competitive examinations, many young people face a lack of adequate employment opportunities, they said.

Against this backdrop, the organisation has made “What about my degree?” the central theme of its campaign.