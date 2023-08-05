BJP plans rallies on 4th anniv of Article 370 abrogation; PDP denied permission to hold seminar in Srinagar

On the 4th anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two UTs, the BJP will be holding Tiranga rallies in Srinagar and other districts of the UT, however, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been denied permission for holding a seminar in Srinagar on Saturday.

A BSF personnel stands guard on a street, a day before the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, in Srinagar, on Friday. (PTI)

BJP general secretary Ashok Koul will lead the Trianga rally in Srinagar and a series of programmes have been lined up at all the district headquarters of the UT. “For us this is day of celebration. We will be holding a big Trianga rally in Srinagar which will be led by party general secretary Ashok Koul. We have already got permission for the rallies on August 5,” BJP state spokesperson Altaf Thakur said.

The PDP that had planned to hold a seminar in Srinagar on August 5 have been denied permission for the seminar by the district administration.

“The PDP had sought permission from district administration Srinagar to hold a seminar/discussion on 5th August 2023 with regards to the viewpoint of general public on abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A. Our representative was told at around 5 pm today that the permission is declined without assigning any reason,” PDP spokesman Mohit Bhan said.

Other than BJP and the PDP no other mainstream political party had announced any programme in support or opposition of abrogation of Article 370 on Saturday.

PDP leaders detained, claims Mehbooba Mufti

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday evening said that PDP leaders are being detained on eve of August 5. Mufti alleged that while BJP is given free hand, PDP leaders are being detained.

