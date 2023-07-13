Punjab Govt ignored warnings issued by MeT, says state BJP president Jakhar

Expressing concern over extreme hardships being faced by people across Punjab due to floods, state BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday targeted the state government for its lack of planning and preparation, despite clear warnings by the Meteorological Department before the onset of the monsoon.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar (File photo)

The alleged lackadaisical and irresponsible attitude of the state government has visibly worsened the flood situation in most parts and people of Punjab are being made to face hardships for no fault of theirs, said Jakhar in a statement asking the government to immediately release compensation to tune of ₹20,000 per acre to farmers for crop damage.

The government should not wait for girdawri and provide immediate interim assistance to all affected persons, demanded Jakhar.

The state BJP chief said there were alerts issued by the Met but the state administration didn’t pay attention and as a result there has been avoidable loss of life and property.

The chief minister did not have time to hold even a single meeting to review the preparations for flood control and the chief secretary only sprung into action after Punjab was in deep waters, Jakhar added.

