BJP promoting The Kashmir Files to demonise Muslims, alleges Mehbooba

Calling The Kashmir Files a propagandist film, People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of promoting the movie to demonise Kashmiri Muslims and widen the gulf between Pandits and Muslims.

Mufti, while sharing the remarks of Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who has stood by his remarks against the Vivek Agnihotri-directed film, said, “Finally, someone called out a movie that was nothing but sheer propaganda promoted by the ruling party to demonise Muslims, especially Kashmiris and widen the gulf between Pandits and Muslims. Sad that diplomatic channels are now being used to silence the truth.”

Lapid, who headed the jury at the government-organised International Film Festival of India, said, The Kashmir Files was a “propaganda movie” that had no place at a film festival.

Naor Gilon, Israel’s ambassador to India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, had apologised to India for Nadav’s comments. The film, which was made tax free in many BJP-ruled states, has earlier faced criticism from many Kashmir leaders for its controversial content.

National Conference vice-president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah had said that the movie was far from the truth and the filmmakers had ignored Muslim and Sikh victims of militancy.

Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone said Kashmir Files was a piece of fiction, alleging that the makers of such movies would drown India in hatred.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed criticism of the film saying those claiming to be flag bearers of freedom of speech were out to discredit the film.

Released in theatres earlier this year, The Kashmir Files is about the flight of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley three decades ago when militancy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur accused Mehbooba Mufti of playing the “Muslim card” and said, “Whatever has been shown in the film is based on truth. In the 1990s, Pandits faced tyranny, they were forced out and their houses were set ablaze on the behest of Pakistan. Mehbooba’s family was also a victim of militancy as her sister was kidnapped. But, she is now playing the Muslim card to get votes.”

