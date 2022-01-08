Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP protest leads to massive traffic jam outside Ludhiana DC office
BJP protest leads to massive traffic jam outside Ludhiana DC office

Protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers the Ludhiana DC office housed in the mini secretariat led to a massive traffic jam, causing problems for the local commuters
Massive raffic Jam due to protest by BJP workers outside Ludhiana DC office. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 05:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana Protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside the mini secretariat at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Friday caused a traffic jam, causing problems for the local commuters who found themselves stranded in the rain for at least one and a half hour.

The protest hit various neighbourhoods including the Bharat Nagar chowk, a busy locality, Link road, Mall road, Ferozepur road and surrounding roads.

Police diverted the traffic to other routes, bur with buses and three-wheelers entering narrow streets, the traffic situation in the locality turned was worsened.

Sompal Sharma of Rajguru Nagar, one of the commuters, said he was stuck in traffic for over an hour whale on his way to the railway station.

Gurmeet Singh, another commuter, highlighted that blocking roads was not the solution but the practice had become routine in the city. He added that the ongoing projects had made traffic jams an everyday affair.

