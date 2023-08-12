Days after disquiet in party, Jammu &Kashmir BJP removes 3 office bearers

After a disquiet in Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kashmir unit, the party has replaced three prominent office bearers who were “calling shots” in Kashmir.

As per the communication, Vir Saraf and Mudasir Wani, who were to oversee party operations in South and North Kashmir, respectively, have been recalled to headquarters in Jammu

On Friday night BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina issued a communication wherein social media head Abhijeet Jasrotia has been relieved from his charge. “He hasn’t been assigned any of responsibility for Kashmir,” reads the communication. Jasrotia was previously affiliated with Peoples Democratic Party.

As per the communication, Vir Saraf and Mudasir Wani, who were to oversee party operations in South and North Kashmir, respectively, have been recalled to headquarters in Jammu.

On Wednesday, dozens of BJP leaders held a meeting in a Srinagar hotel to convey their displeasure with the party leadership and even refused to meet Raina. However, later the leaders met Raina and put forth demands including “reining” in some leaders who were from Jammu and were running affairs in Kashmir.

Raina had assured redressal of grievances of the party workers and leaders. However, he had asked them not to speak to the media.

J&K BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur, who was among the aggrieved workers, said while talking about the latest order issued by party president, said, “We have been asked not to talk to media.”

The disgruntled leaders plan to meet party general secretary and in-charge of J&K affairs to highlight their issues. On Thursday, Raina had said that issue with disgruntled workers and leaders were sorted out.

Majority of Kashmir based leaders, who have been with the party for years, are annoyed with top leadership, especially top brass in the state.

