BJP responsible for ‘poor condition’ of farmers in Haryana: AAP

AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak on Tuesday alleged the BJP government in Haryana is responsible for the alleged poor condition of the farmers in the state. During his Haryana visit, AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak also alleged that the present dispensation has been continuously cheating the farmers. (Source: X)

During his Haryana visit, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also alleged that the present dispensation has been continuously cheating the farmers.

“The BJP government is responsible for the poor condition of farmers in Haryana,” he said, according to a party statement.

The AAP leader held a meeting with the party’s office bearers and workers of Ambala, Panchkula, Kaithal and Yamunanagar during his visit to Kurukshetra and Ambala.

Pathak, who was accompanied by AAP state president Sushil Gupta and party’s state unit senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda, claimed that nearly seven lakh acres of farmers’ crops were destroyed due to heavy rains, floods and on account of other reasons last year.

“Over one lakh farmers should have got compensation but only over 29,000 farmers received compensation. It seems that (Manohar Lal) Khattar government has enmity with the farmers,” he said.

Pathak also claimed the compensation amount for the crops damaged due to heavy rains and floods was released after five months and that too not for all affected farmers.

“This shows how serious the government is about the farmers,” he said.

The AAP leader said the figures show that 1.4 lakh farmers had sought compensation, but ₹31 crore was released to only 29,438 farmers.

He said about 6.87 lakh acres of crops were damaged, but the government has currently considered only 99,039 acres of crops as damaged.

“This proves that all claims of the government about giving compensation to the farmers turned out to be hollow. The farmers are continuously being cheated in Haryana,” he alleged.

Pathak said the AAP government on the other hand in neighbouring Punjab was taking several pro-farmers’ decisions and ensuring timely compensation to them.

Stating the farmers and the people of Haryana are looking at the AAP as a viable alternative, he said his party would also form the government in the state.

Kejriwal, Mann to address ‘Badlaav Sabha’ in Jind on Jan 28

Meanwhile, Pathak told the media that a ‘Badlaav Sabha’ would be held in Jind on January 28 which will be addressed by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann among others.

“Today’s meeting had been convened in connection with the Jind rally,” he said.