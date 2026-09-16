...
...
Next Story

BJP seeks impartial probe into mining, dredging in Himachal

In a statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Rajiv Bindal raised serious questions over mining activities allegedly being carried out under the guise of dredging in the Beas River.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026, 07:30:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Rajiv Bindal on Tuesday demanded an impartial investigation into allegations related to dredging, mining, stone crushers, and the use of government resources in Himachal Pradesh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Himachal president Rajiv Bindal
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Himachal president Rajiv Bindal

In a statement, Bindal raised serious questions over mining activities allegedly being carried out under the guise of dredging in the Beas River.

He said the BJP has demanded a time-bound and impartial investigation where there is concrete evidence of corruption, financial irregularities, disregard for rules, or abuse of power.

“The government must provide factual answers to the public regarding these issues: whether the base value amount was deposited with the government; the status of the required bank guarantees; the basis and process behind the decision to conduct mining through the forest department; and the reason for the undue haste shown in making the decision at the cabinet level,” Bindal said. He added that if evidence of money laundering or financial irregularities emerged, the matter should also be investigated by competent central agencies.

 
himachal pradeshbharatiya janata party
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/BJP seeks impartial probe into mining, dredging in Himachal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks