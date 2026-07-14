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BJP serves legal notice to Omar over MLA poaching claims

J&K CM has been given a seven-day ultimatum to issue a public apology or face civil and criminal proceedings.

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 08:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondents, Srinagar/ Jammu
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The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Monday served a legal notice to chief minister Omar Abdullah following his public claims that the party attempted to bribe National Conference (NC) legislators.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah talking to media at the party headquarters in Srinagar, on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah talking to media at the party headquarters in Srinagar, on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Speaking at an NC convention at Hazratbal in Srinagar on July 11, Abdullah alleged that the BJP was actively trying to engineer a split to bring down his government. He specifically claimed that an NC MLA from the Jammu region was approached by a senior BJP office-bearer—who is also a practising Supreme Court lawyer—and offered 20 crore to 30 crore, a ministerial berth, and the restoration of statehood in exchange for switching allegiance to the saffron party.

Rejecting the poaching claims as “false, baseless, and entirely untrue,” the BJP issued the legal notice through advocate Parimoksh Seth, acting on the instructions of J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Satpal Sharma. Sent via email and speed post, the three-page notice says that Abdullah’s “malicious remarks have tarnished the reputation of the world’s largest political party.”

Reacting to the development, Omar told reporters at the National Conference headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha, that the move was a matter of happiness for him. “I consider it a great honour,” he said. “I have received a letter from a lawyer, not a legal notice. It shows I am a political force they cannot ignore.”

 
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