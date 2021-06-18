BJP stages protest against Ludhiana MC over revocation of exemption on water, sewer charges

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest outside all four zonal offices of the municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday against revocation of the exemption on water-sewer charges for houses upto 125 square yards.

BJP leaders and councillors also slammed the civic body over its decision to hand over recovery of taxes/fee to a private contractor, stating that this will encourage “gunda raj” and result in harassment for the public.

They said that not only will houses upto 125 square yards now have to pay ₹2,400 every year, the tariff has been increased by upto 60% for different categories. Only houses upto 50 square yards are exempted.

BJP district president Pushpinder Singal said that the civic body is putting additional financial burden on residents when they are struggling to make ends meet , which is unacceptable. “We appeal to residents living in houses upto 125 square yards to not to pay the hiked charges, as exemption will be reintroduced after the BJP comes into power after the 2022 legislative assembly elections,” he said.

Leader of BJP councillors in MC house, Sunita Rani and former councillor Inder Aggarwal said that the MC should revoke the decision to hire a private firm for recovery of taxes/fee from the residents. They said that BJP will intensify the agitation if relief is not provided.

Apart from the opposition, Congress councillors from central constituency and MLA Surinder Dawar had also opposed the move. Dawar had said that he will also take up the matter with mayor Balkar Sandhu and if required, approach local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra.

Revised tariff approved by MC House: Mayor

Hitting back at the BJP, mayor Balkar Sandhu said that the MC general House, of which BJP councillors are also a part of, had approved the revised tariff in the past.

He said that the state government is working to introduce the canal-based water supply project in the city which has to be funded by the World Bank. So, It was mandatory to make changes in the water tariff, otherwise the funds for the project would not be approved. He said that houses upto 50 square yards area have been exempted and less than ₹4 per day is being charged for water supply from houses with area upto 125 square yards.