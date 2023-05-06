Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP holds roadshow in Jalandhar

BJP holds roadshow in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 06, 2023 10:14 PM IST

BJP top leaders held a roadshow in Jalandhar with party candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal. Heavy traffic led to standstill, as Lok Insaf Party leaders joined in.

The Bharatiya Janata Party top leadership held a roadshow in Jalandhar city on Saturday. Accompanied by party candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, the central leadership including Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Prakash, former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh remained present during the event.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur with BJP leaders Captain Amarinder Singh, Vijay Rupani and others holds a roadshow for the upcoming Jalandhar byelections, in Jalandhar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The party had arranged a special mini truck to carry these leaders. Leaders of Lok Insaf Party Simranjit Singh Bains and his supporters also joined the road show. The event brought the city to a standstill as heavy influx of traffic choked the roads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharatiya janata party roadshow
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP