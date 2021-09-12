BJP, Youth Congress workers clash in Ludhiana, 14 injured

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Youth Congress entered into a violent clash in Ludhiana city on Saturday after a protest against the central government over rising inflation, leaving at least 14 persons injured.

The clash involving the use of sticks, exchange of fists and pelting of stones took place outside the saffron party’s office near Clock Tower. The police used mild force to disperse the workers of both parties. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to avoid further clashes.

Of those taken to hospital for treatment, 10 were from the saffron party while four belonged to the Youth Congress, officials said.

The incident took place when Youth Congress workers led by their district president Yogesh Handa staged a protest outside the BJP office against rise in prices of essential commodities. Since they were planning to put a lock on the BJP office, the volunteers belonging to the saffron party started gathering there.

The protesters broke through the barricades put up by the police to reach the BJP office, entering into a scuffle with the rival activists.

Later, the BJP workers staged a protest, accusing their Youth Congress counterparts of assault and indulging in hooliganism.

The clash occurred two days after the BJP workers put a lock on the gate of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, alleging a land scam.

Later in the evening, the police lodged an FIR under section 160 (committing affray) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.

BJP state president Ashwani Sharma, who was in the city to attend a function, visited the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) to meet the injured party workers.

“The Congress leadership is frustrated as our party has unearthed a land scam. State food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and other Congress leaders wanted to grab government land through a fake auction that was cancelled after the scam came to the fore.”

It was the Congress workers who started pelting of stones at the BJP workers, he alleged. “There is no law and order in Punjab and the Congress leaders are trying to suppress the voice of people. As many as 10 of our party workers suffered severe injuries in the clash. Navin Saini, a party worker, suffered injuries on his eye and he may lose his vision. Our mandal president Yashpal Sharma also sustained head injury,” Sharma added.

He demanded action against the Congress workers, saying they should be booked on charges of attempt to murder on the BJP workers. “We will start a protest if no action is taken,” he warned.

Parminder Mehta, a Congress leader, alleged the BJP workers threw stones at their volunteers from the office building when the latter staging a protest.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (city 1) Pragya Jain said the police have lodged an FIR against unidentified men for the clash. “We are trying to identify the accused and will later name them in the FIR,” she added.