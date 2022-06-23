BJP has lost support base in Haryana’s urban areas: Bhupinder Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition in state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the ruling BJP has lost support even in the urban areas, while commenting on the civic body polls results.
He said although the Congress stayed away from these elections, local party leaders had extended their support to the independent candidates.
“There were places where four to five local Congress workers were also contesting for each seat of the chairman. These independent candidates have won about 19 seats and finished second in 30 places in close contests,” he added.
The former Haryana CM said as far as the vote share is concerned, the independent candidates secured 52.2% votes against the BJP’s 26.3% votes in the cities.
“ Even though the Congress stayed away from the election, the BJP-JJP alliance has completely failed to win the trust of the people. People have rejected the alliance in the elections,” he added.
He said the independent nominees’ victory shows that the people are deeply angry with the performance of the current government .
“Now the people of Haryana are eagerly waiting for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections so that the BJP-JJP government can be taught a lesson by the power of their vote,” he added.
Meanwhile, BJP’s state chief OP Dhankar said the people of urban areas have reposed faith in the policies of central and state governments by electing their party nominees in the civic body polls.
“We are glad to see the results, particularly in Jhajjar and Sonepat, where the BJP candidates secured victory on all five president posts. We also made inroads into Nuh, Kalka, Sadhaura , Ladwa and other areas. Our candidates won the polls by a thumping margin. This shows that people are satisfied with the policies of Modi and Manohar governments,” Dhankar said in a press statement.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 23, 2022
Aries will find luck on their side in a financial deal, while, Taurus will manage to resolve a family issue through their initiative. Cancer will be able to motivate a family youngster to give in his or her best in a competition. Virgo can expect a favorable outcome of a problem involving money.
-
Selection battles: Courts are offering athletes a direct lifeline
The courts seem to have become the new playground for Indian athletes to seek selection into the India team. At least, this is what recent trends suggest as more and more athletes are moving courts against their respective federations alleging ‘unfair selections’ and ‘inconsistent policies.’
-
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
In consecutive home Tests against New Zealand, England have chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge. Earlier this year, South Africa chased 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town to bounce back from 0-1 down to win the series against India. Thus, four times in the last six months teams have successfully achieved tough fourth-innings chases. Individual batting too has been impressive. Four out of the five highest scores in the fourth innings in the last 10 years have come since 2018—149 in 2018 (KL Rahul at The Oval), 153* (Kusal Perera (SL) in Durban) in 2019, 210* (Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram) in 2021 and 196 (Babar Azam (Pak) v Australia in Karachi) in 2022.
-
Maha crisis: Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid norms
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics