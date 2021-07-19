BJP legislator Anil Sharma seen cosying up to Congress leaders in Himachal

Disgruntled Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Mandi Anil Sharma accompanied Congress leaders who immersed former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s ashes in Beas River on Sunday.

He was seen in the company of Congress leaders for the second consecutive day leading to speculations that he was cosying up to the Congress.

Anil had been a minister in Virbhadra Singh’s Cabinet but had switched to the BJP ahead of the assembly elections. However, the saffron party had forced him to step down from CM Jai Ram Thakur’s Cabinet after the Congress nominated his son Ashray Sharma for the Lok Sabha polls. Ashray had lost to BJP’s Ramswaroop Sharma who was found dead at his official residence in Mandi necessitating a bypoll.

Anil was also sidelined during the municipal corporation polls when the party did not seek his help in canvassing and chose to rely on the political acumen of minister Mahender Singh Thakur instead.

Ashray has shown interest in contesting the Lok Sabha polls again, while the Congress is also persuading former health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur to contest from Mandi. Congress state general secretary and Kullu’s legislator Sunder Thakur’s name has also cropped up for candidature.