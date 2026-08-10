...
...
Next Story

BJP spokesperson Khiala backs parole for Hawara

Hawara is serving life term at Delhi’s Mandoli jail for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995

Updated on: Aug 10, 2026, 08:50:08 IST
By HT Correspondent, AMRITSAR
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

A day after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann wrote to governor Gulab Chand Kataria seeking parole for Beant Singh assassination convict Jagtar Singh Hawara to attend to his ailing mother, Punjab BJP spokesperson Sarchand Singh Khiala also backed the appeal.

Last month, Hawara approached the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking directions to authorities to release him on parole for four weeks so he could attend to his ailing 81-year-old mother. (HT)
Last month, Hawara approached the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking directions to authorities to release him on parole for four weeks so he could attend to his ailing 81-year-old mother. (HT)

In a statement issued here, Khiala said, “While taking a decision on the matter, the governor should consider all relevant aspects, including Hawara’s mother’s advanced age and deteriorating health. If Hawara is found eligible for parole under the applicable law and prison rules, his request should be considered sympathetically and on humanitarian grounds.”

He said, “Punjab should undoubtedly be governed by the principles of law and justice and not by emotion. But the rule of law does not mean there is no place for human compassion. If an elderly mother, whose health is deteriorating, has a genuine and lawful need to meet her son for a limited period, that humanitarian aspect should also be considered with sensitivity.”

Welcoming the chief minister’s recommendation, the BJP spokesperson said any decision in an individual case should not be influenced by political identity, religious background or political pressure, but should be based on the law, prison regulations and judicial directions.

Hawara is serving life term at Delhi’s Mandoli jail for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995.

Last month, he approached the high court seeking directions to authorities to release him on parole for four weeks so he could attend to his ailing 81-year-old mother, whose health, according to the plea, is rapidly deteriorating due to advanced age-related physical and cognitive disorders.

 
parolebhagwant mann
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/BJP spokesperson Khiala backs parole for Hawara
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe