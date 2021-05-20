Black fungus cases up but Punjab yet to declare it as notified disease

The cases of mucormycosis, popularly known as black fungus, are on the rise among Covid patients in Punjab, with nine such infections reported in Amritsar district on Wednesday.

The state authorities, however, don’t have a data on the exact number of black fungus cases as it has yet to declare it as a notified disease. In Haryana¸ mucormycosis is already a notified disease, making it imperative that government authorities be informed about each case. This allows tracking and management of any outbreak.

The pandemic has catalysed the spread of mucormycosis, a rare but serious fungal infection, which can disfigure people even when it is not fatal. The disease is caused by a group of molds called ‘mucormycetes’. The infection can badly affect the nose, sinus, eyes, lungs and sometimes brain of the patient. Health experts believe that Covid patients/survivors, who are not following the post- recovery instructions of the doctor, especially pertaining to blood sugar levels and intake of medicines, are more prone to the fungal infection.

Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said of the nine patients, three have already lost their vision. No casualty has been reported so far in the district due to this fungal infection, he said. In some cases, doctors have to remove the eye to stop the infection from spreading to the central nervous system, the civil surgeon added.

“All nine patients --- five women and three men --- are suffering from diabetes mellitus. They have infection in their ‘orbit’ bone, which is located in the middle part of the eye and nose. They all are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Amritsar”, said Dr Charanjit.

On Tuesday, two Covid positive patients, who also tested positive for black fungus, died at Patiala’s Rajindra hospital. However, doctors have ruled out black fungus as the main cause behind their deaths.

Ludhiana is also witnessing a spike in such infections. “Till now, 22 Covid patients have been diagnosed with black fungus in the district. No casualty has been reported so far,” said civil surgeon Dr Kiran.

Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, state nodal officer for Covid-19, said: “The exact number of black fungus cases in Punjab will be ascertained only when the government will declare the disease as notified.” “Health department is talking to the government and the decision will be approved soon,” he added.