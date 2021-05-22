Black fungus: Man dies in Bathinda hospital, 71 infected in Punjab so far

Bathinda/Ludhiana

Covid-triggered mucormycosis or black fungus infection is rising in Punjab. So far, 71 people have been infected with the disease and two have lost their lives.

Ludhiana has reported 30 such cases, the highest in the state, followed by nine each in Amritsar and Jalandhar, eight in Patiala, six in Mohali, three in Bathinda, two each in Muktsar and Ferozepur and one each in Sangrur and Kapurthala.

The South Malwa belt of the state reported its first black fungus death, second in the state, on Friday when a 62-year-old Covid patient of Gidderbaha town of Muktsar district died of the infection at Adesh Medical College and Hospital in Bathinda. Muktsar civil surgeon Dr Ranju Singla said the patient was under treatment at the Bathinda facility for the last five days. He underwent eye surgery after developing black fungus and later succumbed to fungus-related complications.

“Black fungus has actually emerged as a pandemic within a pandemic. There is a shortage of Amphotericin-B, the injectable drug required to treat the disease,” said a senior health official.

Bathinda has reported three black fungus cases, two each in Muktsar and Ferozepur. One patient of Moga undergoing Covid treatment was found infected whereas no such case is reported from Faridkot, Mansa and Fazilka.

Sangrur man dies in PGIMER

A 32-year-old man from Sangrur succumbed to the disease at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on May 16. “The district has reported only one case of black fungus so far,” said Sangrur civil surgeon Dr Anjana Gupta.

Ludhiana worst-hit

Ludhiana has 30 confirmed and six suspected cases of black fungus, said civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, adding that a patient died of suspected mucormycosis on Wednesday at a private hospital, which is being verified by a panel of doctors. Sixteen patients are admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, six in SPS Hospital, four in Deep Hospital, two in Christian Medical College and Hospital and one each in Mohan Dai Oswal and Fortis Hospital.

Nine cases in Amritsar

Amritsar has reported nine cases of black fungus and all patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in the city. “These patients were infected or have recovered from Covid and their condition is stable. We are collecting data of patients and will report to the state health department,” said Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh.

Jalandhar deputy medical commissioner Dr Jyoti Sharma said seven patients suffering from of black fungus are under treatment while two have been referred to other districts. One case has been detected in Kapurthala district on Friday, said the health authorities.

8 infected in Patiala

Of the eight cases in Patiala, four were reported in Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital and others in private hospitals in the past one week. Civil surgeon Dr Satinder Singh said there are two suspected cases in private hospitals and their samples have been sent for investigation.

Health dept plays down rise in cases

Even as the district health authorities are confirming rise in cases of black fungus, the state health authorities in Chandigarh say only three cases have been reported from across Punjab so far.

“Punjab has three cases of black fungus to date. While two cases are confirmed, one more suspect case has been reported on Friday,” said state’s nodal officer for Covid-19 and black fungus Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.

He said district administrations have not yet reported to the state headquarters about the presence of large number of cases.

(With inputs from Sangrur, Patiala, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Chandigarh)