Black fungus: Rajindra hospital conducts 15 surgeries, saves eye in 12 cases

The department of ENT at Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, has conducted surgeries on 15 black fungus patients so far.

The hospital reported 53 cases of black fungus of which 14 died due to complexities. Medical college principal Dr Rajan Singla said eye of 12 patients was saved by performing advanced endoscopic surgery. Eye of three patients had to be removed to save their life, he said, adding seven patients have been discharged and are under regular follow-up.

Dr Singla said the hospital is looking after 12 mucormycosis patients, who have been operated upon in private hospitals but were referred here for various reasons.

“Preoperative and postoperative care of mucormycosis patients are done by the medicine department led by Prof RPS Sibia. All patients are monitored daily and are receiving anti-fungal medications,” he said.

A new ENT operation theatre is being set up in the isolation building for Covid positive mucormycosis patients, he said.

Head of the ENT department Dr Sanjeev Bhagat said the hospital has latest equipment to take care of mucormycosis patients.