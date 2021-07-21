Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / 'Blackmailed' by two women, crane operator ends life in Ludhiana
‘Blackmailed’ by two women, crane operator ends life in Ludhiana

His mother says she had deterred him from talking to the women, but to no avail; FIR registered against the accused, who are sisters, for abetting his suicide, say police
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:51 AM IST
‘Harassed’ by two women, a crane operator ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Ludhiana’s Sherpur Kalan late on Monday.

The family came to know about the incident in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Moti Nagar police have found a suicide note near the body, wherein he has accused two women of Muslim Colony, Sherpur, for blackmailing him for money.

The police have booked both the women, who are sisters, for abetment to suicide.

The FIR has been lodged by the mother of the man.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the 28-year-old crane operator was in his room, while his father, mother and twin brother were sleeping in the veranda of the house.

His mother stated that they came to know about the suicide when they went to his room following the downpour.

The investigation officer said that according to his mother, the crane operator was have a relationship with both the women.

She claimed to have deterred her son from meeting them, but to no avail.

Now, the women had started blackmailing him for money, she added.

She further alleged that her son was reeling under depression for the past few days.

The investigating officer said the accused sisters will soon be arrested.

