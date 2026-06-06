Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht acting jathedar urges diaspora to preserve roots in Punjab

The 42nd anniversary of Operation Bluestar passed off peacefully at Akal Takht on Saturday amid tight security. Addressing the gathering from the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj called upon the global Sikh diaspora to stay rooted to their homeland, while raising concerns over the treatment of the community outside the state. Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj leading the ‘ardas’ (prayers) offered to pay tribute to those killed during Operation Bluestar on its 42nd anniversary at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Following the bhog of the Akhand Path (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) and Gurbani kirtan, prayers were offered to pay tribute to those killed during the 1984 military action. A large gathering of Sikh hardliners displayed pro-Khalistan flags and posters of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his aides, raising slogans before listening to the jathedar’s customary sandesh (address) calmly. Parallelly, Dhian Singh Mand, the Sarbat Khalsa-designated acting jathedar, also attended with supporters and delivered his own address.

Amid the ongoing Panthic friction over the unceremonious removal of former jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma boycotted the central congregation at Akal Takht. Adhering to the seminary’s traditional practice, Dhumma instead led the Taksal’s commemmorative event at its headquarters in Chowk Mehta to mark the anniversary.

In his address, Giani Gargaj raised concerns over recent incidents in Himachal Pradesh, alleging that visiting Sikhs faced discrimination based on their turbans and beards. He contrasted this with Punjab, noting, “In contrast, people from across India live and work freely in Punjab and are not targeted by Sikhs or Punjabis.” He asserted that Sikhs would no longer tolerate being treated as “second-class citizens because of their distinct identity”.

The acting jathedar appealed to the global Sikh diaspora, urging families settled abroad not to sever ties with Punjab or sell their ancestral land and property, describing Punjab as the land of the Gurus and martyrs.

He encouraged families to bring their children to Punjab, visit Sri Darbar Sahib, and strengthen their connection with Sikh heritage so that future generations remain rooted in their faith and culture.