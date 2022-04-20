Bodies of Nepalese woman, infant found hanging in Shimla’s Ratnari

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The bodies of a Nepalese woman and her nine-month-old child were found hanging at Ratnari village in the Jubbal-Kotkhai area of Shimla district, police said on Tuesday
Published on Apr 20, 2022 04:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The woman’s husband, a labourer, had found the bodies when he returned from work on Sunday. The family worked in a local apple orchard.

The husband informed the orchard owner and took down the bodies before the arrival of the police.

As soon as the information regarding the case was received, a team from the Kotkhai police station reached the spot and launched a probe.

The family is originally from Nepal and lived at an orchard in Ratnari.

The police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination.

A team of forensic experts has also visited the spot to collect evidences.

Kotkhai police station in-charge Madan Lal said a case has been registered and further investigations are on.

