Body of woman found strangled at Sukhna Lake also bore head injury: Initial autopsy report

The 22-year-old woman, found dead in the wild growth behind Garden of Silence at Sukhna Lake on Friday afternoon, had head injury as well as strangulation marks on the neck, as per preliminary autopsy diagnosis.

However, as the final report is awaited, details surrounding the exact cause of death and whether the woman was sexually assaulted are yet to be confirmed, said police.

The post-mortem examination was conducted by a panel of doctors at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, on Saturday.

The woman, who belonged to Nakodar, Jalandhar, was found dead near a tree with a dupatta wrapped around her neck. Police had also found blood stains on her face and clothes, prompting them to look into both suicide and murder angles.

On Saturday, the woman’s father, a labourer, arrived from Jalandhar, and the body was handed over to him.

While the father has not raised suspicion against anyone, sources privy to the investigation said police had identified some people whom the victim had met and will be questioning them soon. Among them is a Punjab Police constable who was regularly in touch with the woman.

So far, only a DDR entry has been made at the Sector-26 police station regarding the body’s recovery.

Woman was planning to go to England

The woman, who had completed a three-month beautician course, was preparing to go to England, where one of her relatives lives, while also working part-time at a salon.

While leaving home on Thursday, she had left her mobile phone behind and informed her family that she was going to visit a local church. Police are probing whom she met after leaving home and how she reached Chandigarh.

The deceased is survived by her parents, two brothers and a sister.