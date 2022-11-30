Body on bench: Court extends police remand of sacked ASI by two days

A local court extended the four-day police remand of dismissed assistant sub-inspector Rashpreet Singh – who is charged with killing a 23-year-old nurse after raping her – by two days on Tuesday.

The body of the victim, a native of Abohar, who worked at a private hospital in Panchkula, was found on a bench near a pond in Sohana on November 13. Police had arrested Rashpreet Singh, who had been dismissed from the police force in 2021 after he hit a man with his gun during a property dispute – on November 25.

While seeking extension of Rashpreet’s remand, police personnel said that the accused’s mobile phone is yet to be recovered. Cops said that recovery of the phone will give them access to chats between the accused and the victim.

The accused has denied raping and murdering the victim. He has claimed that he was in a live-in relationship with the nurse, and that she died of a drug overdose.

The accused, who is married and has two children, knew the victim for two years. The woman’s post-mortem report, which was submitted a few days ago, however, says the cause of death was “asphyxia due to throttling.”