Bolero hits ambulance; driver, woman killed, 3 injured in Mahendragarh

An ambulance driver and a woman, who had given birth to a girl child a day earlier, died and three others received injuries after a Bolero hit an ambulance in Mahendragarh on Friday night, the police said.

In his complaint to the police, Pawan Saini of Narnaul said his wife Rashmi was admitted to Rohtak’s PGIMS, where she delivered a girl child on July 10.

“When we were coming back to Narnaul, a Bolero hit the ambulance in which my wife Rashmi and driver Sandeep died. I, my mother, and my daughter received injuries,” he added.

The police have booked the Bolero diver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.