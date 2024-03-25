Boman Irani exhorts youth to turn flaws into strengths

Bollywood veteran actor Boman Irani captivated the audience with his engaging presence at an interaction in the city on Sunday. The actor, known for his impeccable comic timing and versatile acting skills, took the attendees on a journey through his life, sharing personal anecdotes and lessons learned along the way. Boman Irani, 64, revealed that he was set to make his directorial debut — a decade in the making. (Gurpreet Singh/ HT)

During the event “Reflections 23-24” hosted by FICCI Flo, Boman Irani opened up about his struggles and how he turned his flaws into strengths.

Recalling his childhood, when he used to stammer and shy away from people due to his speech impediment, Irani said he gradually overcame the challenge and transformed it into an asset. He copied his own style while playing the role of Viru Sahastrabudhhe in Bollywood hit “3 idiots”.

Irani, who also enthralled the audience with his singing skills, emphasised the importance of recognising one’s unique abilities and flaws, urging the audience to embrace their imperfections and strive for excellence.

Notably, Boman Irani, 64, revealed that he was set to make his directorial debut — a decade in the making. His journey from a struggling actor to a respected artiste serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing the power of perseverance and self-belief in achieving one’s dreams.

The actor’s emotional journey was marked by personal tragedies, including the loss of his father at a young age. Raised by his mother and three elder sisters, Boman Irani found solace and passion in the world of acting. He fondly recounted a pivotal moment in his life when his mother, witnessing his stage performance in school, encouraged him to pursue a career in acting. Her unwavering support and belief in his talent fueled his ambition, propelling him towards a successful career in the film industry.

Reflecting on his diverse background as a former photographer who transitioned into acting, Boman Irani expressed gratitude for the opportunities that shaped his artistic journey. His remarkable evolution from covering school events to showcasing his talents on an international platform underscores his tenacity and dedication to his craft.

Irani will be attending the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF), which will be held from March 27 to 31 at Chandigarh.