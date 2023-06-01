Man held for raping 13-yr-old girl in Ludhiana

The Koom Kalan Police arrested a Bonkar Dogra village resident for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl of the same village after abducting her.

(Representational Photo)

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh, 20.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that her daughter left home for school on Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, when she did not return home, the family started a search for her and found out that she did not reach school in the morning.

Later, they recovered the girl from the house of the accused. The girl stated that when she was going to school, the accused intercepted her way and took her to his home, where the accused raped her.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 376 of the IPC and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused.

